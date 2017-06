The great Jimi Hendrix got his start by strumming a broom…and once he got his hands on a real guitar the rest was history. Witness the musical genius of Jimi Hendrix on this edition of Cyprus Avenue.

Track List:

“Somewhere”

“Earth Blues”

“Hear My Train A Comin’”

“Bleeding Heart”

“Crash Landing”

“Mojo Man”

“Easy Blues”

“Hey Gypsy Boy”

“Let Me Move You”

“Villanova Junction Blues”