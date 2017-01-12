Ice Storm Expected To Move Across Kansas City Metro, Prompting School Closures

An ice storm is expected to move across the Kansas City metro starting Friday, bringing sleet, freezing rain and likely hazardous road conditions.

The National Weather Service issued an ice storm advisory for the metro beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, prompting many schools and universities to suspend classes and activities for the day.

Districts that have canceled classes include Belton public schools, Grandview public schools, Olathe public schools and Gardner/Edgerton public schools.

The University of Missouri-Columbia and the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg had also canceled classes by late Thursday.

