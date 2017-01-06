Hummus Documentary, Misty Gamble, David Bowie Tribute Show

A new documentary about hummus explores the role of this simple dish in two cultures, plus a scupltor on Decade, her 10-year retrospective that opens tonight.
Then, a chat with two local musicians on how they're paying tribute to David Bowie.
Guests:
- Jalil Dabit, chef featured in Hummus! The Movie (playing at the KC Jewish Film Festival on January 22)
- Inas Younis, member of the KC chapter of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom
- Jill Maidoff, KC chapter of the Sisterhood of Salaam Shalom
- Misty Gamble, artist
- Michelle Bacon, local musician and organizer of The Band That Fell To Earth: A David Bowie Tribute
- Nathan Corsi, local musician