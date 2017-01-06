Hummus Documentary, Misty Gamble, David Bowie Tribute Show

A new documentary about hummus explores the role of this simple dish in two cultures, plus a scupltor on Decade, her 10-year retrospective that opens tonight.

Then, a chat with two local musicians on how they're paying tribute to David Bowie.

Guests:

