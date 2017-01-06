Hummus Documentary, Misty Gamble, David Bowie Tribute Show

Cary Esser, longtime chair of the ceramics department at the Kansas City Art Institute, credits a high school classmate in the 1970s for her introduction to ceramics.

As Esser recalls, her best friend, Julie, was taking a class, and "truthfully, I didn't know what ceramics was."

Esser visited the basement classroom and saw her friend throwing pottery on the wheel. "I really had one of those moments where I just looked at what she was doing, and I just said, 'That is the coolest thing. I'm going to do that.'"