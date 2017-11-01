How Bald Eagles Made Record Comeback In Kansas, And KCK Mayoral Debate

Kansas volunteers are committed to preserving a national icon: the bald eagle. Today, we speak with the filmmakers of a documentary short about the year-round work to document and band the offspring of nesting eagles in the Sunflower State. Then, we meet the two candidates for this year's mayoral election in Kansas City, Kansas. Incumbent Mark Holland and challenger David Alvey discuss current issues in Wyandotte County and how their plans differ in terms of moving the Unified Government forward.

Bev Chapman's new documentary, "Soaring Back: Message to the Future", will be shown at 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 at the Kansas International Film Festival. For more information, visit KansasFilm.com.