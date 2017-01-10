Hostess Voluntarily Recalls Holiday Twinkies

  • Hostess Brands says its recalling this limited-edition product 'out of an abundance of caution.'
    Photo courtesy Hostess Brands

Kansas City-based Hostess Brands is voluntarily recalling its Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies due to a concern about possible salmonella contamination.

Although no illnesses have been reported and none of the affected products have tested positive for salmonella, Hostess says it’s initiating the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

The confectionary coating used on the Twinkies was previously recalled by its maker, Valley Milk Products, prompting Hostess’ recall. No other Hostess products are affected by the recall.

Marie Espinel, a spokeswoman for Hostess, said in an email that the Twinkies were a limited-edition product produced for the holidays.

“However, the majority of it has passed its best-by date and should not be in the market,” she said.  

Hostess is urging consumers who bought the product to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Salmonella causes one million foodborne illnesses in the United States annually, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. Most people infected with it develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps within 12 to 72 hours of infection.

The vast majority of infected individuals recover without treatment, but about 19,000 people a year are hospitalized and another 380 die.

Dan Margolies is KCUR’s health editor. You can reach him on Twitter @DanMargolies.

Tags: 
Hostess Brands
salmonella
Twinkies
Spot

Hostess Brands Will Go Public After Sale To Acquisition Company

By Jul 6, 2016
Prof Cloverdale / Flickr--CC

The investment firms that bought Hostess brand snack cakes for $185 million three years ago are about to make bank on the recovering Kansas City-based company. The firms announced Tuesday that they’d reached a deal to sell a majority of the company for $725 million.

Hostess Recalls Snack Cakes Over Possible Peanut Contamination

By Anna Sturla Jun 6, 2016
Sarah Rose/Flickr-CC

Hostess Brands is recalling more than 700,000 cases of Ding Dongs and other products after tests revealed trace amounts of peanut.

The FDA warned consumers with severe peanut allergies to avoid the affected Hostess products, which includes varieties of the company’s doughnuts, Ding Dongs, Chocodiles and Zingers.

The Kansas City-based company sold the cakes to distributors and stores in the United States and Mexico. Two children have suffered allergic attacks after eating the snack foods.

A Rush On Twinkies Across Missouri

By Nov 16, 2012
Flickr user Christian Bale

Grocery chains across Missouri are running out of Twinkies and other Hostess products, following Friday's announcement that the company is going out of business. 

Increased Chances of Salmonella Poisoning From Poultry Processing

By & Natalie Mayer May 21, 2015

Just how risky is eating poultry? On this edition of Up to Date, we look at salmonella contamination in poultry processing and the health risks to consumers.

Guests:

  • David E. Hoffman is the correspondent for Frontline's The Trouble with Chicken. He is also a Pulitzer Prize winner and a contributing editor at The Washington Post.
  • Peggy Lowe is the investigative editor for KCUR and Harvest Public Media that follows agricultural issues in the Midwest.