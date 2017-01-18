Related Program: 
Up To Date

Historical Role Of Political Moderates, How Winnie The Pooh Helped Win WWI, And Local Listen

By & Coy Dugger 12 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Up To Date

Winnipeg, a female black bear, was rescued by cavalry veterinarian Harry Colebourn and later served as the inspiration to A. A. Milne's character Winnie the Pooh.
Credit Manitoba Provincial Archives - CC

Do moderates even exist in today's bifurcated political landscape? Today, we examine the ideals of centrism and learn about some of history's notable moderates. Then, we celebrate National Winnie the Pooh Day by remembering the morale-boosting bear of World War I who inspired the world-famous cartoon character. Finally, this week's Local Listen features folk-rock duo The Blackbird Revue.

The National World War I Museum and Memorial will host the family-friendly craft session and story time, "Winnie: The True Story of the Bear Who Inspired Winnie-the-Pooh," in the J.C. Nichols Auditorium lobby at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 21. For more information, visit TheWorldWar.org.

David S. Brown will discuss his book, 'Moderates: The Vital Center of American Politics from the Founding to Today,' and the role of moderates throughout history at the Kansas City Library's Central Library at 2 p.m. on Sunday, January 22. To RSVP, go to KCLibrary.org.

Tags: 
Talk Show
Moderates
politics
World War I
National World War I Museum
Wildlife
animals
history
Cartoons
books
Kansas City Public Library
bluegrass/country/folk

Related Content

3 Reasons We're Listening To The Blackbird Revue This Week

By 4 hours ago
Kristi Yarcho

The Blackbird Revue is a Kansas City based folk-rock ensemble led by the husband-and-wife team of Jacob and Danielle Prestidge that headlines a show at RecordBar on Thursday, January 19.

3 reasons we're listening to the Blackbird Revue this week:

1. The Blackbird Revue is relocating to Los Angeles.

The Fight To Stay Out Of World War I, And Local Listen

By & Coy Dugger Jan 11, 2017
U.S. Library of Congress

President-elect Trump's first formal news conference lasted into today's Up To Date broadcast, so the show is shorter than usual. 

Who's The Moderate? In Kansas, Republicans And Democrats Run To The Middle

By Oct 5, 2016
Elle Moxley / KCUR 89.3

Growing up in Shawnee, Tom Cox remembers looking up to “traditional Republicans.”

Politicians like Bill Graves, Bob Dole and Nancy Kassebaum – Kansans who were willing to reach across the aisle and set political ideology aside in the interest of public policy.

“My pitch at the door? ‘I’m running against a Brownback Republican, and I’m an anti-Brownback Republican,’” Cox says. “We need to save our state,” Cox says. “We need to focus on tax reform, education reform and protecting local governments as a start.”