Healing A Culture Of Violence, Ferguson's Fortune 500 Company, And BBC's 'The Response'

Tense community conditions in Ferguson, Missouri, boiled over into riots after the police shooting of Michael Brown in August 2014.
Credit Shawn Semmler / Flickr - CC

Increasing violence in Kansas City has gotten a lot of attention, leading one church to sponsor a forum where community members can workshop ideas to solve the problem. We'll preview that discussion. Then, we find out how the presence of a Fortune 500 company in Ferguson, Missouri, illustrates a history of fiscal imbalance and racial capitalism. Finally, BBC World Service radio program The Response is broadcasting the health stories of Americans, and is looking for your submission.

All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church, at 4501 Walnut  Street, will host #KCTalks: Healing a Culture of Violence at 6:30 pm. on Thursday, February 2. For more information, visit AllSoulsKC.org.

Walter Johnson will give the Richard D. McKinzie lecture at the Kansas City Public Library Plaza Branch at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1. For more information, visit KCLibrary.org.

Submit your own health experience to 'The Response' by using the voice recorder on your smartphone to tell your story in two minutes. Email your story to theresponse@bbc.co.uk. For more information, visit BBC.co.uk.

Related Content

Violence In Kansas City

Eva Wilson / Leawood Baptist Church

Kansas City recently hit a milestone: 2016 saw the highest number of homicides in the past 10 years. What's going on in the metro? A look at what each death means for KC and its children.

Guests:

Mayor James On G.O. Bond & Homicides, Incoming Missouri GOP Leader, And Baker Heads To Championship

Luke X. Martin / KCUR 89.3

The City Council is considering an $800 million bond that may improve Kansas City, Missouri, infrastructure. Today, Mayor Sly James discusses that proposal, and the city's increasing murder rate. Then, we speak with Todd Graves, Governor-elect Eric Greitens' pick to lead Missouri's Republican Party.

Ferguson Commission Shines Light On Racially Divided St. Louis

When Michael Brown was shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Mo., last August, his death set off riots and violence — and posed deep questions about race relations in America. The Ferguson Commission, appointed by Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon, was tasked with finding some answers.

The commission set out to examine racial and economic gaps through the St. Louis region, and come up with policy recommendations. In their final report, the commission provides an unvarnished look at how a racially divided St. Louis underserves the African-American community.