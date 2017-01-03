Head Of Kansas City's Regional Arts Council, Bruce Davis, Resigns

Bruce W. Davis has resigned as the president and CEO of ArtsKC-Regional Arts Council after less than a year on the job.

The chairman of the ArtsKC board of directors, Brad Douglas, announced in a news release on Tuesday that Davis's last day was Monday, January 2.

"I’ve truly enjoyed my time here in Kansas City. I want to thank the Board for giving me the opportunity to serve and to congratulate the Staff on the incredible work they do every day to support this wonderful arts community," stated Bruce Davis in the release. Davis started at ArtsKC on February 8, 2016.

The board has appointed Dana Knapp, ArtsKC's director of programs, as the interim president and CEO. Knapp previously served as director of programs at the Mid-America Arts Alliance (M-AAA), as well as director of planning at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art where she led the construction and museum renovation for the Bloch Building.

An "active search" for a new CEO is underway, according to Douglas.

Laura Spencer is an arts reporter at KCUR 89.3. You can reach her on Twitter @lauraspencer.