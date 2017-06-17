Fresh Air Weekend: Seth Meyers, Joe Biden And A Defense Of Exclamation Points

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

For Our 30th Anniversary, Fresh Air Tapes Live With Seth Meyers Of 'Late Night': The SNL veteran used to ruminate over shows that didn't quite hit the mark; now the he resists the urge to look back: "It's nice to be in this place where you can be very forward focused," he says.

After Years Of Restraint, A Linguist Says 'Yes!' To The Exclamation Point: F. Scott Fitzgerald once declared that using an exclamation point was like laughing at your own joke, but linguist Geoff Nunberg begs to differ. He has begun embracing the mark in his own writing.

Biden Talks Trump, Faith And Fate In Front Of A Live 'Fresh Air' Audience: Joe Biden became a senator at 30 and this is the first time in 44 years that he hasn't been in office. He talks with Terry Gross about patterns in U.S. politics and his hopes for the Trump presidency.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

For Our 30th Anniversary, Fresh Air Tapes Live With Seth Meyers Of 'Late Night'

After Years Of Restraint, A Linguist Says 'Yes!' To The Exclamation Point

Biden Talks Trump, Faith And Fate In Front Of A Live 'Fresh Air' Audience

