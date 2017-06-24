Fresh Air Weekend: Roxane Gay And Sherman Alexie

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Be Bigger, Fight Harder: Roxane Gay On A Lifetime Of 'Hunger': Gay has finally written the book that she "wanted to write the least." The moment she realized she "never want to write about fatness" was the same moment she knew this was a memoir she had to write.

Sherman Alexie Says He's Been 'Indian Du Jour' For A 'Very Long Day': Alexie is excited for a new generation of Native American writers to come on the scene, "so I don't have to answer all the questions," he says. His new memoir is You Don't Have to Say You Love Me.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Be Bigger, Fight Harder: Roxane Gay On A Lifetime Of 'Hunger'

Sherman Alexie Says He's Been 'Indian Du Jour' For A 'Very Long Day'

