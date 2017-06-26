Related Program: 
Up To Date

Former Royals Pitcher Jeff Montgomery, And Helping The Poor In Johnson County

By & & Marleah Campbell 2 hours ago

Former reliever Jeff Montgomery was inducted to the Royals Hall of Fame in 2003.
Credit Marleah Campbell / KCUR 89.3

Former relief pitcher Jeff Montgomery saved more games for the Royals than any other player to step on the mound. Today, we talk with the slinger-turned-broadcaster about his experiences with the boys in blue. Then, individuals who live in poverty in Johnson County — Kansas's wealthiest county — are often overlooked, despite the fact that there are more than 35,000 of them, according to census data. We discuss a new set of strategies to address the unique difficulties of low-income people who live in wealthy suburbs.

Tags: 
Talk Show
Kansas City Royals
books
baseball
Johnson County
poverty
MLB
sports
Royals
University of Kansas

Related Content

MLB And Players Union Donate $1 Million To Negro Leagues Museum In Kansas City

By Jun 22, 2017
Courtesy @MLB_Players Twitter

There was a ceremonial presentation of a $1 million check to officials with The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City’s historic 18th & Vine neighborhood Wednesday. It happened again before the Kansas City Royals game at Kauffman Stadium later that afternoon.

In Prosperous Johnson County, Medicaid Expansion’s Absence Still Felt

By Jul 12, 2016
Andy Marso / Heartland Health Monitor

Tim DeWeese highlighted Johnson County’s neediest residents Monday while briefing an audience about what the county is losing because Kansas policymakers have declined to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act.

DeWeese, executive director of the county’s mental health agency, said there are people living under bridges or “surfing” from couch to couch in the state’s most prosperous county — and they didn’t come in from elsewhere.

“There is a homeless population, here in Johnson County,” he said.

Agency Recommends Approaches To Growing Problem Of Poverty In Johnson County

By Jun 10, 2015
United Community Services of Johnson County

Johnson County social service providers should target more services to residents who don’t have children, including low-income couples and at-risk young adults, according to a nonprofit that supports social service agencies in the county.

At its annual Human Service Summit Tuesday, officials of United Community Services of Johnson County (UCS) said public assistance programs such as Temporary Assistance to Needy Families skew towards families with young children.