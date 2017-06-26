Former Royals Pitcher Jeff Montgomery, And Helping The Poor In Johnson County

Former relief pitcher Jeff Montgomery saved more games for the Royals than any other player to step on the mound. Today, we talk with the slinger-turned-broadcaster about his experiences with the boys in blue. Then, individuals who live in poverty in Johnson County — Kansas's wealthiest county — are often overlooked, despite the fact that there are more than 35,000 of them, according to census data. We discuss a new set of strategies to address the unique difficulties of low-income people who live in wealthy suburbs.