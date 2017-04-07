Food Critics: The Best Fries In Kansas City

Listen to the conversation on KCUR's Central Standard.

It’s hard to go wrong with fries.

They come in all sorts of shapes and textures, and they’re a great vehicle for dipping sauces, seasonings or even gravy.

Whether you prefer thin and crispy, thick and pillowy-soft inside — or waffle-shaped, crinkle-cut or curly — on Friday's Central Standard, KCUR’s Food Critics searched out the best fries in and around Kansas City.

Here are their recommendations:

Bonjwing Lee, The Ulterior Epicure:

LC’s Bar-B-Q — big wedge fries. Hot out of the fryer, they’re crunchy on the outside, hot and fluffy on the inside. My favorite are the small pieces that are virtually all-crust.

Jill Silva, The Kansas City Star:

The Star just finished up a March Madness-inspired French fry bracket, which racked up more than 8600 votes.

My personal faves not on The Star's bracket:

Charles Ferruzza, The Independent and Shawnee Mission Post:

Listener recommendations:

Jen Chen is associate producer for KCUR's Central Standard. Reach out to her at jen@kcur.org.