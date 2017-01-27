Five Sci-Fi Movie Moments That Actually Came True, And 'The Way Of The Writer'

How many times has terrible science kept you from enjoying a sci-fi movie? From hits like I Am Legend to the classic Soylent Green, we explore the science behind these (and other) movies, and how they relate to real life. Then, we learn about the art and craft of creative writing with National Book Award-winning author Charles Johnson.

As part of his Sci-Flix series, Jack Treml will screen 'The Thing' at 6:30 p.m. on KU's Edwards Campus on Friday, January 27. For more information, visit Meetup.com.