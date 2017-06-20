Firefighter Killed In Rural Lafayette County, Second Rushed To Hospital In Traffic Accident

By Katie Bernard 1 hour ago

A firefighter with the Mayview Fire Protection District was killed and another person was injured Monday in a three-vehicle accident.

According the Missouri Highway Patrol,  firefighters Jacob Hayward and Jeffery Sanders were responding to a call of a two-vehicle crash on Route E in Lafayette County, east of Kansas City. A third vehicle struck one of the stopped vehicles, starting a chain reaction. That vehicle struck the rear of the other stopped vehicle, which struck the firefighters. 

Hayward and Sanders were caught under the vehicle as it was pushed down an embankment. Sanders, 55, was killed. Hayward, 33, was flown to Kansas City's Research Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries.

The drivers of the cars were not injured. 

Katie Bernard is KCUR's morning news intern. 

