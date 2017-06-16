Related Program: 
Finding Safe, Affordable Child Care, And A Trucker's Tales Of Moving Other People's Stuff

By & Marleah Campbell 15 minutes ago
  • "Maybe 10 percent of the centers and child care providers are high quality," says Dean Olson, president and CEO of the Family Conservancy, a support network for families and children.
    tylerhoff / Flickr - CC

How do you know if your child's day care facility is licensed, and why should you care if it is or not? Today we discuss child care regulation, and why it's so hard to find a trustworthy place that's affordable. Then, sit in the passenger seat as we talk with a "bedbugging" trucker who's got a tale or two to tell about Life on the Road. From a blindfolded trip to a warrior burial ceremony, to what piece of furniture says the most about you in a move — you'll want to hear this.

Read New America's Care Report, which examines the cost, quality, and availability of child care across the United States, here.

