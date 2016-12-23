Related Program: 
Central Standard

With Every Snowy Holiday In Sugar Creek, This Couple Helps The Past Come Back To Life

By 16 hours ago
Related Program: 
Central Standard
  • Stan and Barbara Salva, with their dog Parnell, in their old home in Sugar Creek, Missouri
    Stan and Barbara Salva, with their dog Parnell, in their old home in Sugar Creek, Missouri
    Andrea Tudhope / KCUR 89.3

Out in Sugar Creek, Missouri, on top of a snowy hill, there are three houses with a long history. Every year around this time, that history comes to life, with the help of Stan and Barbara Salva. 

Stan was born and raised in Sugar Creek, and he spent a long stint as the town's mayor. Barbara has lived there since they married 50 years ago, but she's absorbed the history of the place "like a sponge."

Nearly 100 years ago, four sisters lived in four houses on top of that same hill. They were craftswomen, well-known for their dolls. They started out with an elf-like figure called the "troll."

Credit Andrea Tudhope / KCUR 89.3

Next came figures modeled on the characters from Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

"These predated any other Christmas dolls that are out there on the market right now," Barbara says.

Credit Andrea Tudhope / KCUR 89.3

Barbara first saw the dolls during an open house on the hill. She was 22, with three children. At $25 a set, she couldn't afford it.

Years later, the sisters grew old and moved on, a few passed away, and the houses went on the market. The Salvas bought the property, and with it, began collecting the dolls and the stories of the place. 

Credit Andrea Tudhope / KCUR 89.3

"Every Christmas, the sisters had this big party," Stan says. "Initially, it was a Yule log party, where they would hide a Yule log out in the woods somewhere and people would go find it. That's how the whole thing started. When we came we decided we'd continue to have the party."

Credit Andrea Tuhdope / KCUR 89.3

They brought their own traditions to the table — Barbara crafts individualized displays for the dolls on her mantle and shelves, and Stan whips up the infamous "Salva punch." With nearly 10 different kinds of alcohol, it's lethal, but magic — Stan says drink as much as you want, you'll never get a hangover. 

Like those four sisters, the Salvas kept family close. In the two remaining houses on the hill, two of their sons have raised families of their own. 

Credit Andrea Tudhope / KCUR 89.3

From the little window in their house, all of Kansas City looks small. Outside you can see for miles. And inside, over that infamous, lethal Salva punch, you can see for generations. 

Andrea Tudhope is a freelance reporter and producer for KCUR 89.3. You can reach her at andreat@kcur.org.

Tags: 
holidays
traditions
Audio Feature

Related Content

Winstead's, Comfort Food, Sugar Creek Holiday Party

By , , & 19 hours ago
www.facebook.com

It's an especially good time of year for comfort food. It's cold out, and it's the holidays, when traditional, hearty, no-frills dishes show up on our tables. KCUR's Food Critics search out the best comforting dishes (outside of grandma's house) in and around KC.

Plus, one reporter's memories of Winstead's (and why you get one tater tot in your order of fries there), and a visit to Sugar Creek, where a former mayor and his wife throw an annual holiday party — a tradition that came with their hilltop house.

Guests:

Artist Dylan Mortimer, Christmas Music, 'We Are The Landscape'

By , & Dec 2, 2016
E.G. Schempf/Courtesy of Haw Contemporary

Around a year ago, Dylan Mortimer was just beginning to explore his struggles with Cystic Fibrosis in his art. A visit with him on his new one-man show, "Regeneration."

What's the difference between sacred and secular music? The director of "Christmas in Song" explains.

Then, the story behind a new play, We Are The Landscape, that debuts in KC this week. It was two years in the making and involved trips all around the world.

Guests:

This Kansas City Singer Didn't Mean To Write A Christmas Record, But We Forgive Him

By Dec 12, 2016
Paul Andrews

The world doesn’t need any more Christmas music. But with the complex emotions of the season so unavoidable, songwriters like David George can be forgiven for succumbing to them – especially when it results in more risqué holiday tunes, which the world might be able to use.

The Nutcracker, Then And Now

By & Dec 20, 2016
Julie Denesha / KCUR 89.3

The Nutcracker is a local, and international, holiday tradition. How has the long-running performance transformed over the years here in Kansas City? We reflect on the old and consider the new, with local dancers, choreographers and directors.

Guests: