Related Program: 
Central Standard

Domestic Violence Over Generations; Procedural Rules

By & 1 minute ago

Domestic violence happens privately at home, but it tears at the fabric of entire communities. A look at the impact of domestic violence over generations.

Then: the hallowed halls of government are supposed to represent our highest ideals. But what happens when civility breaks down? Why the rules of debate are important.

Guests:

Tags: 
domestic violence
Rose Brooks
child abuse
Elder Abuse
Government
politics
debate
arts & culture
Kansas City Missouri
Clay County
Talk Show

Related Content

Domestic Abuse, An Argument And A Gun Lead To Murder In Kansas City's Brookside Neighborhood

By Sep 21, 2017
Courtesy of Kristen Oehlert

Alice Snodgrass was worried about her friend Nicki Alexopoulos. Worried about a threat from within her family.

“When she went silent, when she wasn't on Facebook, that was an indication that something was wrong,” Snodgrass says.

So, she drove 200 miles to check on Nicki. But as the two of them were catching up in the living room of Nicki’s home in Kansas City’s Brookside neighborhood, the “threat” showed up at the door. Nicki’s 38-year-old son, Patrick Alexopoulos, barged in with a 9 mm gun and a demand.

Violence In Kansas City

By & Jan 5, 2017
Eva Wilson / Leawood Baptist Church

Kansas City recently hit a milestone: 2016 saw the highest number of homicides in the past 10 years. What's going on in the metro? A look at what each death means for KC and its children.

Guests:

Shelters Seek To Heal Trauma Of Domestic Violence With Aid Of Furry Friends

By Dec 15, 2016
Alex Smith / Heartland Health Monitor

Many pet owners expect to be able to bring their furry friends everywhere – to restaurants, to the grocery store, on planes – and now some want even more doors to open up.

Increasing numbers of domestic violence shelters are accepting the pets of owners who have experienced abuse, and a federal proposal would set up funding for even more to do so.

There’s more a stake that just keeping owners and pets together. Supporters say accommodating pets can be a matter of life and death.

Civility In Politics, A Georgia County's Legacy Of Racial Cleansing, And Local Listen

By & Oct 5, 2016

First, Ambassador Allan Katz examines the diminishing role of civility in politics, and what might be done to reverse it. Then, the story of Forsyth County, Georgia, which became a "white county" in 1912, after a campaign of violence and intimidation against its black inhabitants. This week's Local Listen features Brody Buster's One Man Band.

New Evel Knievel Museum; Making Sense Of Our Democracy

By & Jun 26, 2017

As a new Evel Knievel museum opens in Topeka, we look back at the legacy of this all-American daredevil. 

Plus, a panel of local educators joins us to help make sense of civics and the separation of powers in the American government.

Guests: