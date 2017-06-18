Doctors Upgrade Rep. Scalise's Condition To 'Serious'

Doctors treating wounded House Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise have upgraded his condition from "critical" to "serious."

Scalise and three others were shot Wednesday morning at a baseball practice in Alexandria, Va.

The 51-year-old Republican congressman from Louisiana underwent another surgery on Saturday, the hospital treating him said, which was at least his third operation since being transported to the facility.

Scalise "continues to show signs of improvement," MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement Saturday evening.

"He is more responsive, and is speaking with his loved ones. The Scalise family greatly appreciates the outpouring of thoughts and prayers," the hospital wrote, "on behalf of the Scalise family."

The American Hospital Association defines "critical" condition as: "Vital signs are unstable and not within normal limits. Patient may be unconscious. Indicators are unfavorable."

And defines "serious" as: "Vital signs may be unstable and not within normal limits. Patient is acutely ill. Indicators are questionable."

On Friday, the hospital's director of trauma, Dr. Jack Sava, called Scalise's injury a "transpelvic gunshot wound" which had "fragmented, and caused significant damage to bones, internal organs and blood vessels."

He continued:



"[Scalise] will require additional operations to manage abdominal injuries and other broken bones. He will be in the hospital for some time. Predicting the length of that hospital stay will be much easier after a few more days have passed. After discharge he will need a period of healing and rehabilitation."



The doctor said U.S. Capitol Police Special Agent Crystal Griner, who was also wounded in the shooting, "sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle, and remains hospitalized in good condition."

Lobbyist Matt Mika was shot in the chest at the baseball practice. His family said in a statement Saturday that Mika had undergone another operation and was expected to recover fully, according to NBC News.

Congressional aide Zach Barth was the fourth person hit and is also expected to make a full recovery, NPR's Vanessa Romo reports.

The shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, was killed by police Wednesday after firing dozens of bullets during the congressional practice session.

