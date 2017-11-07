Deaf Discrimination In The U.S.; 'Addicted To Americana'

Members of the hearing-impaired community often face unique, and sometimes difficult situations even when living in America. Today, we discuss the history of persecution against people with deafness in this country and the milestones alongside the path to equal rights. Then, Charles Phoenix, a purveyor of Americana culture, shares what he finds fascinating about United States history, geography and folklore.
Guests:
- Rev. Debbie J. Buchholz, pastor, Deaf International Community Church
- William Ennis, assistant professor of history, Gallaudet University
- Charles Phoenix, Author of Addicted to Americana