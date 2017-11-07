Related Program: 
Central Standard

Deaf Discrimination In The U.S.; 'Addicted To Americana'

By & Coy Dugger 43 minutes ago

Credit Phil Prater / Public Domain

Members of the hearing-impaired community often face unique, and sometimes difficult situations even when living in America. Today, we discuss the history of persecution against people with deafness in this country and the milestones alongside the path to equal rights. Then, Charles Phoenix, a purveyor of Americana culture, shares what he finds fascinating about United States history, geography and folklore.

Guests:

Guests: