Deaf Culture And Cochlear Implants (Encore)

Can you imagine what it would be like to regain your sense of hearing . . . after years of silence?
In this encore presentation of Central Standard, one man's story, as well as questions within the deaf community, about whether deafness is something that requires correction.
Plus, why Missourians need to start thinking about black bears.
Guests:
- Rob Jefferson, regained his sense of hearing with a cochlear implant
- Bridgette Polson, mother of a deaf child
- Katie Locus, English teacher at the Kansas School for the Deaf