Deaf Culture And Cochlear Implants (Encore)

Rob and Betty Jefferson spent their 30th anniversary in Paris. That's where he started to consider getting cochlear implants.
Credit Rob Jefferson

Can you imagine what it would be like to regain your sense of hearing . . . after years of silence?

In this encore presentation of Central Standard, one man's story, as well as questions within the deaf community, about whether deafness is something that requires correction.

Plus, why Missourians need to start thinking about black bears.

Guests:

  • Rob Jefferson, regained his sense of hearing with a cochlear implant
  • Bridgette Polson, mother of a deaf child
  • Katie Locus, English teacher at the Kansas School for the Deaf
Kansas News Service

LISTEN: What It's Like To Relearn To Hear Through Cochlear Implants

By Feb 25, 2016
Rob Jefferson

Rob Jefferson started losing his hearing when he was in his late teens. Sensorineural hearing loss, a progressive degenerative condition, runs in his family. His hearing gradually declined over a few decades, and though he was able to use conventional hearing aids for a few years, Jefferson, who's now 56, had lost all his natural hearing ability by his late 40s.

Cochlear Implants Redefine What It Means To Be Deaf

By editor Apr 8, 2012

There was a time when a child born deaf had few choices. For more than a century, the only option for parents was to send their son or daughter away to a boarding school for the deaf. There, the children and the schools thrived in the shadows, embracing a distinct culture of silent communication.

Recent advances in medicine and technology are now reshaping what it means to be deaf in America. Children who could never hear a sound are now adults who can hear everything. That's having a dramatic impact on the nation's historic deaf schools as well as the lives of people.

Deaf Kansans Request Medicaid Changes

By Aug 4, 2015
Andy Marso / Heartland Health Monitor

It’s common knowledge that a child’s first years are critical for language development.

But what if that child is deaf and has parents who don’t know sign language?

Chriz Dally, a board member of the Kansas Association of the Deaf, posed that scenario last month at a meeting of state officials and members of the National Council on Disability.