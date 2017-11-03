Up To Date's Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics' 'Three To See,' November 3-5

The world is a complicated place full of important decisions and things beyond our control. Which way to vote on the KCI single-terminal ballot question? Will Amazon HQ2 come to the metro or not? Will they ever open all the lanes on I-435? With all this uncertainty, one thing is still for sure: You can count on Up To Date's indie, foreign and documentary Film Critics to recommend the best flicks of the month. It might not make Election Day any less contentious, but it could make movie night a little simpler.

Steve Walker

Human Flow, PG-13

The worldwide humanitarian crisis marked by 65 million displaced refugees gets the keen, pointed focus of firebrand Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, who provides no answers but dozens of indelible images.

78/52, Not rated

The 78 camera set-ups and 52 edits that comprise the shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho are deconstructed, celebrated and psychoanalyzed in an Alexandre Philippe documentary that's catnip for movie lovers.

Victoria and Abdul, PG-13

Twenty years after she first played Queen Victoria in Mrs. Brown, Judi Dench reigns supreme again as the monarch at 81, who, despite intense opposition, befriends a Muslim man from India as tutor and confidante.

Cynthia Haines

Jane, PG

This film focuses on the early expeditions of Jane Goodall, a young English woman who would challenge the research of biologists at the time through her extensive in-the-wild observations of chimpanzees.

78/52, Not rated

This documentary pulls back the (shower) curtain on the 78 camera set-ups and 52 edits it took to sculpt the three minutes of Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, which redefined screen violence and horror forever.

Loving Vincent, PG-13

A creative interpretation of the life and allegedly mysterious death of Vincent Van Gogh, depicted in more than 65,000 oil-painted animations that mirror the artist's own style.

Robert Butler

Jane, PG

Based on the true story of a former secretary who left England to live with and study chimpanzees in Africa. Jane Goodall's observations and research would go on to challenge established scientific opinions.

78/52, PG-13

Despite being 4 minutes long, the shower scene from Psycho is one of the most recognizable moments in cinema history. 78/52 explores the lengthy process of creating a scene that used 78 camera setups and 52 individual edits.

Loving Vincent, PG-13