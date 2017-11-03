Related Program: 
Up To Date

Up To Date's Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics' 'Three To See,' November 3-5

By & Coy Dugger & Justin Garnett 1 hour ago
  • More than 100 hours of film, which sat in the archives of the National Geographic Society five decades, have been pieced together to illustrate Jane Goodall's ground-breaking work with chimpanzees.
    More than 100 hours of film, which sat in the archives of the National Geographic Society five decades, have been pieced together to illustrate Jane Goodall's ground-breaking work with chimpanzees.
    National Geographic Studios

The world is a complicated place full of important decisions and things beyond our control. Which way to vote on the KCI single-terminal ballot question? Will Amazon HQ2 come to the metro or not? Will they ever open all the lanes on I-435? With all this uncertainty, one thing is still for sure: You can count on Up To Date's indie, foreign and documentary Film Critics to recommend the best flicks of the month. It might not make Election Day any less contentious, but it could make movie night a little simpler.

Steve Walker

Human Flow, PG-13

  • The worldwide humanitarian crisis marked by 65 million displaced refugees gets the keen, pointed focus of firebrand Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, who provides no answers but dozens of indelible images.

78/52, Not rated

  • The 78 camera set-ups and 52 edits that comprise the shower scene in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho are deconstructed, celebrated and psychoanalyzed in an Alexandre Philippe documentary that's catnip for movie lovers.

Victoria and Abdul, PG-13

  • Twenty years after she first played Queen Victoria in Mrs. Brown, Judi Dench reigns supreme again as the monarch at 81, who, despite intense opposition, befriends a Muslim man from India as tutor and confidante.

Cynthia Haines

Jane, PG

  • This film focuses on the early expeditions of Jane Goodall, a young English woman who would challenge the research of biologists at the time through her extensive in-the-wild observations of chimpanzees.

78/52, Not rated

  • This documentary pulls back the (shower) curtain on the 78 camera set-ups and 52 edits it took to sculpt the three minutes of Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, which redefined screen violence and horror forever.

Loving Vincent, PG-13

  • A creative interpretation of the life and allegedly mysterious death of Vincent Van Gogh, depicted in more than 65,000 oil-painted animations that mirror the artist's own style.

Robert Butler

Jane, PG

  • Based on the true story of a former secretary who left England to live with and study chimpanzees in Africa. Jane Goodall's observations and research would go on to challenge established scientific opinions.

78/52, PG-13

  • Despite being 4 minutes long, the shower scene from Psycho is one of the most recognizable moments in cinema history. 78/52 explores the lengthy process of creating a scene that used 78 camera setups and 52 individual edits.

Loving Vincent, PG-13

  • In what's possibly the world's first oil-painted feature film, we follow the fictionalized mystery surrounding the tumultuous life and tragic death of Vincent Van Gogh.
Tags: 
Talk Show
three to see
movie critics
film
Film Critics
independent film
documentary
Steve Walker
Cynthia Haines
Bob Butler
refugees
chimpanzees
movies film

Related Content

What's Showing In Independent, Foreign & Documentary Film

By & Coy Dugger 1 hour ago
Shamley Productions

The Kansas International Film Festival begins this weekend.  Today, Up To Date's Film Critics talk with the filmmaker behind one festival entry, The Weight of Honor, that looks at the impact on families when wives and mothers of soldiers become caretakers for their catastrophically injured husbands and sons.  Then the critics review the best (and worst) indie, foreign and documentary movies now showing on area screens, including Jane, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Blade of the Immortal

Up To Date's Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics' 'Three To See,' October 27-29

By & Coy Dugger Oct 27, 2017
Amazon Studios and Participant Media

Galloping gargoyles, wicked witches and frightful fiends! If the haunts and terrors of an approaching All Hallow's Eve have you hiding under the sheets, be brave! Up To Date's indie, foreign, and documentary film critics are here to treat you with a trick to ward off menacing ghouls and goblins. Let their recommendations help you plan your escape to an area theater featuring the best films now showing.

Steve Walker

Human Flow, PG-13

Up To Date's Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics' 'Three To See,' October 20-22

By & Oct 20, 2017
Good Deed Entertainment

With Royals' season at a disappointing end, and the Chiefs having gotten their game out of the way on Thursday, sports fans might be looking for other things to do. This weekend's a perfect chance to check out recommendations from Up To Date's indie, foreign and documentary Film Critics. They won't get our boys in blue into the playoffs or make up for two painful losses on the gridiron, but they might help you forget.

Cynthia Haines

78/52, Not rated

Up To Date's Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics' 'Three To See,' October 13-15

By & Coy Dugger Oct 13, 2017
Focus Features

If Friday the 13th has you feeling down on your luck, Up To Date's  indie, foreign and documentary Film Critics are here to set you back on the path to good fortune. From a royally heartwarming tale of unlikely friendship to an in-depth documentary about one of the largest public libraries in the United States, checking out any of these recommendations are sure to undo bad mojo accumulated from walking under ladders, breaking mirrors, or even opening your umbrella indoors.

Steve Walker