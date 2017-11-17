Related Program: 
Up To Date's Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics' 'Three To See,' November 17-19

  • Saoirse Ronan and Laurie Metcalf explore the turbulent bond between daughter and mother in Greta Gerwig's directorial debut, 'Lady Bird.'
Thanksgiving is a time for family, but sometimes a break from all that togetherness can be a good thing. This weekend's recommendations from Up To Date's indie, foreign, and documentary Film Critics will give you a great excuse to get away for a few hours, and an "R" rating means the wee ones won't be able to go. (Darn!) From wistful to just plain weird, these off-beat movies are a great way to squeeze in a little personal time before the holiday season.

Steve Walker

Lady Bird, R

  • This sublime, tart comedy, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, features flawless performances from Laurie Metcalf as a stressed-out mom and Saoirse Ronan as a bohemian high school senior circa 2002 wishing she was anywhere but Sacramento.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer, R

  • Director Yorgos Lanthimos' follow-up to The Lobster plays out an eye-for-an-eye confrontation between a heart surgeon, played by Colin Farrell, and the teenage boy whose father died on the operating table.

LBJ, R

  • Though Vietnam is barely discussed, this biopic featuring a heavily made-up yet convincing Woody Harrelson captures the 36th president at the height of the battle over civil rights legislation.

Cynthia Haines

The Florida Project, R

  • Featuring two breakout stars alongside award-winning familiar faces, this film looks at the wonderment of childhood alongside the less magical parts a parent undertakes.

Lady Bird, R

  • Greta Gerwig's first solo effort as writer/director is a heartfelt dedication to her NorCal hometown, and a masterful, funny examination of the mercurial relationship between a mother and her high school-aged daughter.

Loving Vincent, PG-13

  • A creative interpretation of the life and allegedly mysterious death of Vincent Van Gogh, depicted in more than 65,000 oil-painted animations that mirror the artist's own style.
