Up To Date's Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics' 'Three To See,' November 17-19

Thanksgiving is a time for family, but sometimes a break from all that togetherness can be a good thing. This weekend's recommendations from Up To Date's indie, foreign, and documentary Film Critics will give you a great excuse to get away for a few hours, and an "R" rating means the wee ones won't be able to go. (Darn!) From wistful to just plain weird, these off-beat movies are a great way to squeeze in a little personal time before the holiday season.
Steve Walker
Lady Bird, R
- This sublime, tart comedy, written and directed by Greta Gerwig, features flawless performances from Laurie Metcalf as a stressed-out mom and Saoirse Ronan as a bohemian high school senior circa 2002 wishing she was anywhere but Sacramento.
The Killing of a Sacred Deer, R
- Director Yorgos Lanthimos' follow-up to The Lobster plays out an eye-for-an-eye confrontation between a heart surgeon, played by Colin Farrell, and the teenage boy whose father died on the operating table.
LBJ, R
- Though Vietnam is barely discussed, this biopic featuring a heavily made-up yet convincing Woody Harrelson captures the 36th president at the height of the battle over civil rights legislation.
Cynthia Haines
The Florida Project, R
- Featuring two breakout stars alongside award-winning familiar faces, this film looks at the wonderment of childhood alongside the less magical parts a parent undertakes.
Lady Bird, R
- Greta Gerwig's first solo effort as writer/director is a heartfelt dedication to her NorCal hometown, and a masterful, funny examination of the mercurial relationship between a mother and her high school-aged daughter.
Loving Vincent, PG-13
- A creative interpretation of the life and allegedly mysterious death of Vincent Van Gogh, depicted in more than 65,000 oil-painted animations that mirror the artist's own style.