Up To Date

Up To Date's Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics' 'Three To See,' June 16-18

By & Coy Dugger 1 hour ago

Kate Mara stars in 'Megan Leavey,' based on the true story of the titular character and her combat dog, Max.
Credit Jacob Yakob / Dogs of War LLC

If the father figure in your life has more than enough golf clubs, tools and those weird plaques adorned with plastic singing fish, why not consider giving him the gift of great cinema? Up To Date's indie, foreign and documentary film critics are here with a new batch movie recommendations that any dad would enjoy.

Cynthia Haines

I, Daniel Blake, R

  • A widower woodworker and single mother of two work together to challenge England's failing welfare system in this heartfelt drama.

Churchill, PG

  • In the 96 hours before the Normandy invasion, Winston Churchill, played by Brian Cox, must lead the Allied Forces through one of the most decisive moments of World War II.

Megan Leavey, PG-13

  • The true story of a young Marine and her military combat dog, Rex. While deployed in Iraq, an IED explosion injures them both, leading to a heart-wrenching turn of fate.

Steve Walker

I, Daniel Blake, R

  • In the best movie this critic has seen all year, an unemployed carpenter and a single mom bond over the indignity of being unemployed and hungry in today’s England. Ken Loach’s humane yet devastating film won top honors at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

The Wedding Plan, PG

  • Jilted by her fiancé, the owner of a mobile petting zoo in Jerusalem vows to find a replacement groom for her pre-planned ceremony that's less than a month away.

Dean, PG-13

  • Former Daily Show correspondent Demetri Martin wrote, directed, and stars in this effective and accomplished bittersweet comedy about an eccentric cartoonist and his widower father, played by Kevin Kline, attempting to move forward after their mom's and wife's death.
