Up To Date’s Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics’ ‘Three to See,’ January 13-15

By & & Coy Dugger
Isabelle Huppert stars as the head of a video game company in 'Elle,' the latest from Paul Verhoeven, best known for his work on films like 'RoboCop,' and 'Basic Instinct.'
Credit Sony Pictures Classics

Most of the Kansas City region will be experiencing treacherous travel conditions from Friday afternoon through Sunday, so we wouldn't blame you for wanting to stay snuggled on the couch. If you are brave enough to take your chances, slide on over to a local cinema and see one of Up To Date's indie, foreign and documentary film critics' recommendations. It'll give you something to talk about around the water cooler on Monday that's not Chiefs- or weather-related.

Cynthia Haines

Moonlight, R 

  • The story of a young black man struggling to find and accept himself while growing up in a rough Miami neighborhood.

Jackie, R

  • Natalie Portman portrays Jackie Kennedy in the moments before and after John F. Kennedy's assassination. The movie details the First Lady's struggle to console her scared children and preserve her husband's legacy.

Manchester by the Sea, R

  • A poignant drama starring Casey Affleck, who plays down-and-out janitor Lee. His life is changed when his brother dies and Lee takes over as guardian for his teenage nephew.

Steve Walker

Elle, R

  • Isabelle Huppert cements her reputation as the most fearless actress working today by playing the CEO of a company specializing in violent video games who becomes obsessed with, and turns the tables on, the man who rapes her.

Manchester by the Sea, R

  • Kenneth Lonergan's keenly felt script and sensitive direction are bolstered by Casey Affleck's devastating performance as a man whose sealed off grief finds pockets of air after he becomes his teenage nephew's guardian.

Jackie, R

  • Natalie Portman impressively channels the breathy entitlement and brutal traumatization of Mrs. Kennedy in the hours before and days after her husband's assassination.
Cynthia Haines
Steve Walker
Talk Show
film
independent film
Film Critics
movies film
documentary
three to see
Jackie Kennedy
history

