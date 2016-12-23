Related Program: 
Up To Date

Up To Date’s Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics’ ‘Three to See,’ December 23-25

By & Danie Alexander 13 hours ago
Related Program: 
Up To Date

Denzel Washington (left) directed and stars in "Fences" with Viola Davis (right).
Credit Paramount Pictures

Many of us opt for a movie during the holiday weekend and Up To Date's indie, foreign and documentary film critics agree on all three of this week's recommendations.

Manchester by the Sea, R

  • A poignant drama starring Casey Affleck, who plays down-and-out janitor Lee. His life is changed when his brother dies and Lee takes over as guardian for his teenage nephew.

Jackie, R

  • Natalie Portman impressively channels the breathy entitlement and brutal traumatization of Mrs. Kennedy in the hours before and days after her husband's assassination.

Fences, PG-13

  • The big screen adaptation of August Wilson's most accessible play soars thanks to magnificent performances by Denzel Washington and Viola Davis as a married couple in love and at war.
Tags: 
Talk Show
three to see
movies film
independent film
Best of
Jackie Kennedy
Steve Walker
Cynthia Haines

Related Content

Up To Date’s Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics’ ‘Three to See,’ December 16-18

By & Dec 16, 2016
Atlas Films

Sorry to remind you, but Christmas is next weekend and New Year's Day is the weekend after that! Your time to see the best films of 2016 is quickly running out. Get a start on the list by heading to your local cinema and checking out one (or a few) of this weekend's recommendations from Up To Date's indie, foreign and documentary film critics.

7 Shows To See This Holiday Weekend In Kansas City

By 21 hours ago
Southbank Centre / Flickr - CC

Entertainment is all over the place this Christmas holiday weekend, offering the perfect opportunity to get out and see a show with family or friends.

Wait, you still have presents to wrap? Food to prepare? Relatives to practice being nice around? Then you really do need a diversion.

And if you find yourself flying solo, don’t fret. Your brothers and sisters in holiday fun are out there, just waiting to lift you up. Now let me give you a hand.

​1. Radkey

From BLKFLANL to Bowie, The Best Music Of 2016

By & & Coy Dugger 17 hours ago
cdbaby.com

It's tradition that every year Up To Date brings you, the best music from the Kansas City area and around the world. But unlike holiday sweaters and fruitcake, our music experts have something everyone can enjoy.

This year's panelists are: