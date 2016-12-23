Up To Date’s Indie, Foreign & Doc Critics’ ‘Three to See,’ December 23-25

Many of us opt for a movie during the holiday weekend and Up To Date's indie, foreign and documentary film critics agree on all three of this week's recommendations.
Manchester by the Sea, R
- A poignant drama starring Casey Affleck, who plays down-and-out janitor Lee. His life is changed when his brother dies and Lee takes over as guardian for his teenage nephew.
Jackie, R
- Natalie Portman impressively channels the breathy entitlement and brutal traumatization of Mrs. Kennedy in the hours before and days after her husband's assassination.
Fences, PG-13
- The big screen adaptation of August Wilson's most accessible play soars thanks to magnificent performances by Denzel Washington and Viola Davis as a married couple in love and at war.