In the early 60s and 70s, the music of Sly and the Family Stone inspired youthful rebellion and independence. Nearly five decades later, their music is still vital. It’s Sly and the Family Stone on this edition of Cyprus Avenue.

Track List:

"I Just Learned How To Swim"

"Let Me Hear It From You"

“What Would I Do”

“Dance To The Music"

“Into My Own Thing”

“Life”

“M’Lady”

“Everyday People”

“I Want To Take You Higher”

“Hot Fun In The Summertime”

“Everybody Is A Star”

“Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin)”

“Stand!”

“Family Affair”