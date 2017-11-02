Crystal Rose; Champion Trees

Meet a young musician who's starting to make a name for herself in Kansas City ... and who is putting some of her success towards helping the city's homeless.
Then: how often do you think about the trees in our area? Since the 1940s, an organization called American Forests has been tracking the oldest and largest trees in the country — champion trees. We hear about the champion trees near us, along with the beloved trees in and around KC.
Guests:
- Crystal Rose, musician
- Rick Spurgeon, arborist, City of Olathe
- Mark Young, arborist, Country Club Tree Service