Cross Section Of Community Celebrates New Mosque In Overland Park

By 35 minutes ago
  • The new mosque at the Islamic Center of Johnson County officially opened Friday.
    The new mosque at the Islamic Center of Johnson County officially opened Friday.
    Laura Ziegler / KCUR 89.3

In another time, the opening of a new mosque in Johnson County, Kansas may not have attracted hundreds of people from  a wide array of backgrounds.  But some say these are extraordinary times.

According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, incidents that reflect bias against Muslims grew by 57% last year.

Crowds streamed into the new classic masjid, Arabic for mosque, at the Islamic Center of Johnson County.

Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach did the official honor of cutting a ceremonial ribbon for the decade long construction project.

"It’s important to Overland Park because these are great friends,” Gerlach says. “They’ve worked well with the city, are great community builders, and it makes us a stronger community building this mosque here.”

Zafir Hawa, a local cardiologist and trustee of the Islamic Center, estimates Johnson County is home to about 5,000 Muslims.

Mary Baker of Olathe Bible Church says her church has had a long relationship with ICJC.

“I pray for God's protection over this mosque,” Baker says. “I think it’s extremely important in this day and age to build bridges between communities, so we can learn how we share values in spite of differences between the two faiths.”

Members of the center have received some negative voicemail and social media messages. But they have been spared property damage or physical threats some members of the Muslim community have seen in other cities.

Several members of the FBI were present at Friday’s ceremony.

Special agent Darrin Jones says the FBI is engaging with many different communities.

“In order for us to do our job, we need that outreach,” he says. "When things happen or we have questions or people have concerns, we want them to feel very comfortable giving us a call or reaching out.”

On the heels of a well-attended Muslim-Jewish dinner Thursday night in Kansas City, Marvin Szneler, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Relations Bureau/American Jewish Committee, says he’s gratified to see such support for this new building.

"We want to do all we can to support our Islamic brothers and sisters," Szneler says. “Their success in this country will only make this country a better country for everybody.”

Laura Ziegler is a community engagement reporter for KCUR 89.3.

Tags: 
Muslims
Overland Park
mosque
Carl Gerlach
religion

Related Content

Law Enforcement Officials Urge Members Of Islamic Community In Kansas To Report Hate Speech

By Mar 26, 2017
Laura Ziegler / KCUR 89.3

Hate speech directed at the Islamic community should not be ignored, FBI and other federal officials told about 50 members of the Islamic Center of  Johnson County at a forum Saturday.

Hundreds Gather At Kansas City Airport To Protest President Trump's Immigration Order

By Jan 29, 2017
Andrea Tudhope / KCUR 89.3

Hundreds of people gathered at the Kansas City International Airport Sunday afternoon to protest the immigration order signed by President Donald Trump on Friday, which banned refugees and citizens from seven majority Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Hummus Documentary, Misty Gamble, David Bowie Tribute Show

By & Jan 6, 2017
Rain Rannu / Flickr -- CC

A new documentary about hummus explores the role of this simple dish in two cultures, plus a sculptor on Decade, her 10-year retrospective that opens Friday.

Then, a chat with two local musicians on how they're paying tribute to David Bowie.

Guests: