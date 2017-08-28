Climate Change Could Cut Output Of Staple Crops Like Corn And Wheat

By & Jeremy Bernfeld 1 hour ago
  • Corn yields could drop 7 percent globally for every 1 degree Celsius rise in global temperature, according to a recent study.
    Corn yields could drop 7 percent globally for every 1 degree Celsius rise in global temperature, according to a recent study.
    File: Amy Mayer / Harvest Public Media
Originally published on August 28, 2017 2:11 pm

A new study found that staple crops like corn and wheat, which provide a large proportion of the world’s calories and U.S. farmers’ output, will likely see negative impacts from rising global temperatures.

 

An international group of researchers compiled dozens of studies and found that every time global temperatures go up 1 degree Celsius – not quite 2 degrees Fahrenheit – crop yields fall. On average, the study found a drop of 3 percent for soybeans, 6 percent for wheat and 7 percent for corn.

 

International agreements, such as the Paris climate accord, hope to limit the global temperature rise to 2 degrees Celsius.

 

The study focused on the impact of the world’s temperature rising. It did not account for the boost plants can see from higher concentrations of carbon dioxide in the air.

 

As Inside Climate News reports:

Twenty-nine researchers from across the globe conducted the analysis of more than 70 studies—covering various types of models, approaches and locations across the world—and found that existing research all led, consistently, in one direction.

"What you're seeing here is many different lines of evidence pointing to the same conclusion," said Alexander Ruane, one of the study's co-authors and research scientist at the NASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies in New York.

 

 

Researchers used projections to calculate global average temperatures and yields. In some cases, yields went up. Writ large, however, the study found overall declines. Yields for corn and soybeans would decline more in the U.S. than in other parts of the world.

 

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, suggests any gains American farmers earn by adopting better farming technology will first have to make up for what’s lost to a warmer world.

 
Copyright 2017 Harvest Public Media. To see more, visit Harvest Public Media.

Tags: 
Harvest Public Media
Climate Change
farming
Nebraska
Spot

Related Content

As The Climate Changes, Will Midwest Farmers Depend On Government Science For Help?

By May 15, 2017
The Agriculture Department established climate research centers in 2014 to translate science into real-world ideas for farmers and ranchers adapting to a hotter climate.
File: Luke Runyon / Harvest Public Media

Farmers and ranchers, with their livelihoods intimately tied to weather and the environment, may not be able to depend on research conducted by the government to help them adapt to climate change if the Trump Administration follows through on campaign promises to shift federal resources away from studying the climate.

Kansas Citians Rally To Support Environmental Protections

By Apr 29, 2017
Danny Wood / KCUR 89.3

About a thousand people rallied in Kansas City on Saturday, calling for action to protect the environment. The People’s Climate March was one of hundreds across the country and overseas timed to coincide with the 100-day mark of President Donald Trump's administration.

On Earth Day, Kansas City's March For Science Aims To Show Science Isn't Conspiracy

By Apr 22, 2017
Andrea Tudhope / KCUR 89.3

A short march from 27th and Grand to Washington Square Park kicked off Kansas City's "March for Science" Saturday morning. One of hundreds around the world, the event was intended "to voice the critical role that science plays in each of our lives."