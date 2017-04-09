Church Explosion In Egypt Leaves At Least 21 Dead, Dozens Injured

At least 21 people were killed and dozens injured after a bomb went off in a church north of Cairo, Egypt on Sunday.

The director of the provincial ambulance service Magdi Awad told The Associated Press that 21 people died and at least 38 people were wounded.

Egyptian state television also reported the explosion and said 50 people were injured in addition to the 21 killed.

The interior ministry said the explosion was in Mergerges church in Tanta, a city in the north of Egypt in the Nile Delta, located between Cairo and Alexandria.

The church was full at the time with worshippers observing Coptic Christian Palm Sunday.

Christians make up roughly 10 percent of Egypt's population, and nearly all Christians are Copts, of the Coptic Orthodox Church. Christians in Egypt have been targeted before in attacks by Islamic extremists.

Ahmed Abuhamda contributed to this report.

