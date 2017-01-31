Chef Lidia Bastianich, Executive Order On Immigration, And Statehouse Blend Missouri

Related Program: 
Despite her lack of formal culinary training, Lidia Bastianich oversees an array of business ventures that include several restaurants, wineries, television shows, cookbooks, a line of pasta sauces and a travel company.
Credit lidiasitaly.com

Chef Lidia Bastianich has been bringing Italian food to public television viewers since 1998. Now, she's bringing the tastes of Carnevale di Venezia to her Kansas City restaurant. Then, President Trump's executive order suspending entry of refugees and citizens from seven predominately-Muslim countries has been met with controversy. We hear from voices on different sides of the travel ban, and find out what the order means for immigrants already here. This week's Statehouse Blend Missouri features Rep. Kevin Corlew (R-Kansas City).

Lidia Bastianich will greet guests and sign cookbooks as part of the Carnevale Celebration at Lidia's, 101 West 22nd Street, on Thursday, February 2, from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit Lidias-KC.com.

