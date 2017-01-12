Buddy Holly- The Legend Revisited

Nearly 58 years ago the great Buddy Holly died in a plane crash in Iowa…it was described as "the day the music died." We’ll resurrect the music of Buddy Holly on this week’s edition of Cyprus Avenue.
Track List:
Down The Line
Midnight Shift
Changing All Those Changes
Rock Around With Ollie Vee
That'll Be The Day
Brown Eyed Handsome Man
Words Of Love
Not Fade Away
Everyday
Ready Teddy
Oh Boy
Peggy Sue
I'm Gonna Love You
Maybe Baby
Rave On
Think It Over
It's So Easy
Reminiscing
True Love Ways
It Doesn't Matter Anymore