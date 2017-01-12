Buddy Holly- The Legend Revisited

Nearly 58 years ago the great Buddy Holly died in a plane crash in Iowa…it was described as "the day the music died." We’ll resurrect the music of Buddy Holly on this week’s edition of Cyprus Avenue.

Track List:

Down The Line

Midnight Shift

Changing All Those Changes

Rock Around With Ollie Vee

That'll Be The Day

Brown Eyed Handsome Man

Words Of Love

Not Fade Away

Everyday

Ready Teddy

Oh Boy

Peggy Sue

I'm Gonna Love You

Maybe Baby

Rave On

Think It Over

It's So Easy

Reminiscing

True Love Ways

It Doesn't Matter Anymore