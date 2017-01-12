Buddy Holly- The Legend Revisited

Nearly 58 years ago the great Buddy Holly died in a plane crash in Iowa…it was described as "the day the music died." We’ll resurrect the music of Buddy Holly on this week’s edition of Cyprus Avenue.

Track List:

Down The Line                                                           

Midnight Shift                                                             

Changing All Those Changes                                     

Rock Around With Ollie Vee                                     

That'll Be The Day                                                      

Brown Eyed Handsome Man

Words Of Love                                                           

Not Fade Away                                                           

Everyday                                                                     

Ready Teddy                                                                

Oh Boy                                                                        

Peggy Sue                                                                    

I'm Gonna Love You                                                    

Maybe Baby                                                                

Rave On                                                                      

Think It Over

It's So Easy                                                                   

Reminiscing                                                                

True Love Ways                                                          

It Doesn't Matter Anymore                                       