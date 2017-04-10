Bibliofiles: 'Cli-Fi'

End-of-the-world scenarios have always been a popular fiction trope. Now, there's one scenario that doesn't seem so fictional, at least not anymore: climate change. Our Bibliofiles join us to talk about climate-fiction, or "cli-fi," and recommend their favorites in the genre.
Guests:
- Jake Vail, Lawrence Public Library
- Anthony Sze-Fai Shiu, English professor, University of Missouri Kansas City
- Kaite Stover, Kansas City Public Library
- Jeffrey Ann Goudie, freelance book critic, The Kansas City Star and Huffington Post
- Mark Luce, The Barstow School