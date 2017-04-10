Related Program: 
Central Standard

Bibliofiles: 'Cli-Fi'

By & 53 minutes ago

End-of-the-world scenarios have always been a popular fiction trope. Now, there's one scenario that doesn't seem so fictional, at least not anymore: climate change. Our Bibliofiles join us to talk about climate-fiction, or "cli-fi," and recommend their favorites in the genre.

Guests:

Tags: 
sci-fi
Climate Change
fiction
non-fiction
apocalypse
books
Bibliofiles
Talk Show
Kansas City Missouri

Related Content

Why Two Sci-Fi Creators Call Kansas City Home

By Coy Dugger Mar 3, 2017
Kansas City Public LIbrary

When you think of the entertainment industry, Los Angeles or New York probably come to mind. But Kansas City?

As it turns out, the City of Fountains is home to two science fiction storytellers who are at the top of their game. Jason Aaron  writes comics for Marvel, and Bruce Branit creates visual effects for several popular television shows. 

Why Kansas City?

Banit was born here, graduated here and wanted to raise a family here.

Think Kansas City's Summers Are Bad Now? Climate Change Will Likely Make Them Worse

By Nov 16, 2016
Paul Downey / Flickr - CC

Climate change is a global phenomenon, and when we think about climate change we tend to think about the greater global implications. Like how will increasing ocean temperatures affect glaciers and coastal communities? But how will climate change impact our local communities? How will Kansas City change? 

Books For Humanity

By & Nov 30, 2016

What are the books that you turn to when you need to connect with something bigger than yourself? KCUR's Bibliofiles recommend their own personal classics, their dog-eared favorites that they turn to frequently.

Guests:

Bibliofiles: Page-Turning Politics

By & Jul 12, 2016

These days, political discourse may feature the occasional soaring oratory, but more often, it comes down to talking heads yelling at each other. Maybe what the world needs now is the kind of politics found only in books. As we approach the 2016 presidential election, we take a moment to explore the best books about politics with KCUR's Bibliofiles.

Guests: