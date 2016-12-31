Related Program: 
Cyprus Avenue

The Best Of 2016

By 2 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Cyprus Avenue

Melissa Etheridge
Credit commons.wikimedia.org

Cyprus Avenue host Bill Shapiro says this year was a very good year for music…and he serves up his list of the best of 2016 on this week's edition of Cyprus Avenue .

Tracklist:

Sturgill Simpson -       “A Sailor’s Guide To Earth”

Melissa Etheridge -     “Respect Yourself”

Rolling Stones -          “Commit A Crime”

Van Morrison -            “Keep Me Singing”

Madeleine Peyroux -   “Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky”

Tony Joe White -         “Hootchie Woman”

Melissa Etheridge -     “I’ve Got Dreams To Remember”

Aaron Neville -           “I Wanna Love You”

Alan Toussaint -          “Southern Nights”

Rolling Stones -          “I Can’t Quit You Baby”

Van Morrison -            “Let It Rhyme”

Sturgill Simpson -       “Call To Arms”