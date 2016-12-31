Cyprus Avenue host Bill Shapiro says this year was a very good year for music…and he serves up his list of the best of 2016 on this week's edition of Cyprus Avenue .
Tracklist:
Sturgill Simpson - “A Sailor’s Guide To Earth”
Melissa Etheridge - “Respect Yourself”
Rolling Stones - “Commit A Crime”
Van Morrison - “Keep Me Singing”
Madeleine Peyroux - “Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky”
Tony Joe White - “Hootchie Woman”
Melissa Etheridge - “I’ve Got Dreams To Remember”
Aaron Neville - “I Wanna Love You”
Alan Toussaint - “Southern Nights”
Rolling Stones - “I Can’t Quit You Baby”
Van Morrison - “Let It Rhyme”
Sturgill Simpson - “Call To Arms”