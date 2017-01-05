Back To The Beginning

On this week's Cyprus Avenue we’re taking you back to the early days of rock & roll…a time when most of the great songs you heard were less than three minutes long…and you listened on your transistor radio.
Track List:
Richie Valens - "Come On Let’s Go”
Johnnie Taylor - “Who’s Makin’ Love”
The Turtles - “It Ain’t Me Babe”
Big Bopper - “Chantilly Lace”
Mickey & Sylvia - “Opportunity To Cry”
Dion - “Wanderer”
Beach Boys – “Surfin’ Safari”
Frankie Ford – “Sea Cruise”
The Dells – “Oh What A Night”
Jeanie C. Riley – “Harper Valley PTA”
Buddy Holly – “Peggy Sue”
The Dominoes – “Sixty Minute Man”
Jerry Lee Lewis – “Whole Lotta Shakin’”
The Shirelles – “Mama Said”
The Monkees – “I’m A Believer”