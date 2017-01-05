Back To The Beginning

On this week's Cyprus Avenue we’re taking you back to the early days of rock & roll…a time when most of the great songs you heard were less than three minutes long…and you listened on your transistor radio.

Track List:

Richie Valens - "Come On Let’s Go”

Johnnie Taylor - “Who’s Makin’ Love”

The Turtles - “It Ain’t Me Babe”

Big Bopper - “Chantilly Lace”

Mickey & Sylvia - “Opportunity To Cry”

Dion - “Wanderer”

Beach Boys – “Surfin’ Safari”

Frankie Ford – “Sea Cruise”

The Dells – “Oh What A Night”

Jeanie C. Riley – “Harper Valley PTA”

Buddy Holly – “Peggy Sue”

The Dominoes – “Sixty Minute Man”

Jerry Lee Lewis – “Whole Lotta Shakin’”

The Shirelles – “Mama Said”

The Monkees – “I’m A Believer”