Airport Vote Is Next Tuesday, And Army Officer Perspectives Of Vietnam War

Kansas City residents will vote on the fate of existing facilities at KCI in a week. We hit the most common points of concern about the project, and city council members Jolie Justus, 4th District, and Dan Fowler, 2nd District, respond to them. Then, the we break down the big-picture narratives of the Vietnam War with two American perspectives from soldiers who were officers in the conflict.

As part of Big Read KC, Col. Thomas Dials and Dr. James Willbanks discuss their individual perspectives of the Vietnam War at the Kansas City Central Library at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31. Visit KCLibrary.org for more information.