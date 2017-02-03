Actress Debra Jo Rupp, And Betting On The Big Game

That '70s Show made way for rising stars like Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, but they were supported by a corps of veteran actors. Today, we speak with Debra Jo Rupp, who spent 17 years acting on stage before portraying the quirky mom on the long-running sitcom. After that, we try to help would-be gamblers avoid a super blow-out with a preview of the Super Bowl and an explainer on how point-spread betting could work for or against you.

Debra Jo Rupp will star in 'Boeing-Boeing' at New Theatre Restaurant in Overland Park, running from February 15 to April 23. For ticketing information, visit NewTheatre.com.